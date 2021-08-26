Graypoint LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,809. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

