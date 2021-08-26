Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $54.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTBIF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 102,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,932. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.