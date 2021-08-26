Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,551,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

