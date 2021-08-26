Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

