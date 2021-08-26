Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guardant Health in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.92). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

GH stock opened at $117.70 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.