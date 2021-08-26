Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of Guess? stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 95,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,252. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.23. Guess? has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

