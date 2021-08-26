Hacken Token (HAI) Market Cap Hits $63.98 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $63.98 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00125289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00156808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,878.08 or 0.99879652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.20 or 0.01029529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.77 or 0.06455311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,306,120 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

