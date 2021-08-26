Hamel Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,923,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,796,730. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

