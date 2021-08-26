Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,200. The company has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.