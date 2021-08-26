Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $207.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

