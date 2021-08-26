Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $235.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2,461.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

