Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 36,500 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $120.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

