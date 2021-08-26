Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.99 Million Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.26% of Allakos worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLK stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

In other Allakos news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $1,372,582.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

