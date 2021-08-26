Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 139,074 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,038,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,889,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 894,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,758,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.