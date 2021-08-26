Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,334 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $158.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

