Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,560.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,563.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,458.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

