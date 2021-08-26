Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 104,521 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 887.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.