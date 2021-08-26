Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives €131.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €131.44 ($154.63).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.50 ($106.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ETR HLAG traded down €3.10 ($3.65) during trading on Thursday, hitting €189.90 ($223.41). The company had a trading volume of 27,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €230.20 ($270.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €192.90.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

