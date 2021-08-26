Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Happiness Biotech Group Limited is a nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer. It is focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. Happiness Biotech Group Limited is based in NANPING, China. “

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

Shares of Happiness Biotech Group stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39. Happiness Biotech Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 961,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Happiness Biotech Group worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Happiness Biotech Group (HAPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.