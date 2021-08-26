Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Acquires $443,625.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $443,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 26,000 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $222,820.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,206 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,965.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,869 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,906.93.

On Thursday, June 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,699.84.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,670,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 385,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 422,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HROW shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

