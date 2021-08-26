Hatton Consulting Inc. Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 839 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after purchasing an additional 461,610 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.01 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

