HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,160,871. The company has a market cap of $267.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

