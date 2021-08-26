HC Wainwright Raises Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $35.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 145.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CARA. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $714.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.