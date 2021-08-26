Head-To-Head Comparison: Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) versus LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) and Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of LendingTree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Aurora Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of LendingTree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for LendingTree and Aurora Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingTree 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aurora Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

LendingTree presently has a consensus target price of $319.29, suggesting a potential upside of 93.51%. Given LendingTree’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LendingTree is more favorable than Aurora Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LendingTree and Aurora Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingTree $909.99 million 2.41 -$48.26 million ($1.72) -95.93 Aurora Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aurora Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LendingTree.

Profitability

This table compares LendingTree and Aurora Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingTree -0.74% -3.64% -1.14% Aurora Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LendingTree beats Aurora Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate. The Consumer segment includes credit cards, personal loans, small business loans, student loans, auto loans, deposit accounts and other credit products. The Insurance segment comprises of insurance quote products. The company was founded by Douglas Lebda in June 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

