Head to Head Comparison: Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) versus BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.10 $16.60 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.21 $197.85 million $2.06 20.14

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09% BankUnited 31.49% 11.77% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Finward Bancorp and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 5 6 0 2.55

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $42.78, suggesting a potential upside of 3.10%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BankUnited pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

BankUnited beats Finward Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

