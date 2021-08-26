Head to Head Contrast: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) & Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -221.15% -26.79% -24.79% Mesoblast -1,774.77% -19.82% -15.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Mesoblast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $92.52 million 83.65 -$166.03 million ($2.92) -43.52 Mesoblast $32.16 million 29.85 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -10.00

Mesoblast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Acceleron Pharma and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 0 2 8 1 2.91 Mesoblast 1 2 2 0 2.20

Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $156.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.76%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 94.26%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Acceleron Pharma on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

