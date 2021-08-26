Head-To-Head Contrast: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) vs. TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and TNR Technical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.25 $143.37 million $4.49 19.54 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EnerSys and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnerSys currently has a consensus target price of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given EnerSys’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.92% 13.76% 6.09% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

EnerSys has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnerSys beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

TNR Technical Company Profile

TNR Technical, Inc. designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to industrial, commercial, and retail markets in the United States. The company's batteries are used in various applications, such as utilities, personal watercraft, photography, power tools, watches, instrumentation, laptops, CNC, airsoft, surveying equipment, radio control, mobile radios, alarms, U.P.S., door locks, marine, medical, mobility, motorcycle, programmable logic controllers, and emergency lighting, as well as other various consumer products. It also distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and sealed lead acid batteries. The company sells its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers. TNR Technical, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sanford, Florida.

