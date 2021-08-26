Head-To-Head Survey: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cirrus Logic and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 3 11 0 2.79 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus target price of $103.37, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Everspin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.44 $217.34 million $3.75 21.79 Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 2.63 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -12.76

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73% Everspin Technologies -13.48% -31.23% -16.81%

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Everspin Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive, aerospace, and transportation markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

