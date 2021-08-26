Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 185,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,685. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

