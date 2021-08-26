Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,177,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,462,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.13. 549,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,490. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.37.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

