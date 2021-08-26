Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Michael Hexner Buys 34,504 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Michael Hexner purchased 34,504 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $65,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. Analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

