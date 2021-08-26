Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) VP Brian J. Cobb Acquires 10,500 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) VP Brian J. Cobb acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $74.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HGBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

