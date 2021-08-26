HeroNode (HER) Market Cap Hits $240,294.31

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $240,294.31 and approximately $31.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.07 or 0.00754639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00098621 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

