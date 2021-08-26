Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

