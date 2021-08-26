Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.09. 336,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

