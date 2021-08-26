Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HMPT. UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. 187,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,056. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $616.55 million and a P/E ratio of 0.91. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, equities analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.