Honest Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $95,599.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00120489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00153087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.98 or 0.99871255 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.01026791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.12 or 0.06643692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.