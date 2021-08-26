Horizon Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $475,925.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $475,925.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00121398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00153825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,895.26 or 1.00142086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.85 or 0.01024696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.87 or 0.06429547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

