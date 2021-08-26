HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.69-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.23.

HPQ stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.10. 11,907,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,667,534. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

