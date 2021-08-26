H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of H&R Block worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.43.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.