HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of HTGM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 47,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,437. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 26,750.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,179.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

Read More: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.