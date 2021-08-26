Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Declares $0.36 Semi-Annual Dividend

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.362 per share on Monday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

HUIHY stock opened at $117.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.38. Huabao International has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.27.

Get Huabao International alerts:

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.