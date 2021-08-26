HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $687.39

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $687.39 and last traded at $680.27, with a volume of 43 shares. The stock had previously closed at $675.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in HubSpot by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,775,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

