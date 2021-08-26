HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $683.93. 328,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,035. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $608.02. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $260.79 and a 52 week high of $695.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.