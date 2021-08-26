HUNT Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $38.84 million and $8.65 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4,828.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.00988068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.97 or 0.00761556 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

