Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Hush has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $221.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00306209 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00136200 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00171597 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008276 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002042 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 127% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

