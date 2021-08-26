IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IAA were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,246,000 after buying an additional 181,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,895,000 after buying an additional 222,865 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,770,000 after buying an additional 227,687 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,687,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,197,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

