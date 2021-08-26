iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues Earnings Results

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

ICLK stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $464.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

