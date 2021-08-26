Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys 49,500 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for about 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.19% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,958,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $11,540,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.12. 9,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,458. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

