Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 766.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,005.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK remained flat at $$27.39 on Thursday. 217,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

